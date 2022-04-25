Yearlong study shows time-restricted diets don’t work

You can try one of U.S. News & World Report’s best diets of 2022, which were selected by a panel of diet, nutrition and health experts. But there’s one diet you might not want to waste your time on, according to a new study.

Explore Why intermittent fasting might not be your best diet choice

In a paper published last week, researchers from Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University, in China, and the Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine in the United States found that time restricted diets offer no benefits toward weight loss.