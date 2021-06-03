New study: Vitamin D supplements may not reduce COVID-19 risk

Vitamin D can be found in the blood in two forms: bound to a protein or free-floating. The free-floating form is the one that matters most when talking about innate immunity.

The study, which was published on June 1 in the journal PLOS Medicine, by researchers at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, focused on genetic variants that are linked to increased vitamin D levels.

The researchers compared genetic variant data from 14,000 people who had COVID-19 with that of more than 1.2 people who didn’t.

They determined that people who were more likely to have higher levels of vitamin D did not have a lower risk for the coronavirus, hospitalization or severe illness from COVID-19. This suggests vitamin D supplements won’t protect you against COVID-19.

“If you feed somebody a vitamin D supplement, it doesn’t matter how much you change the bound amount,” said Martin Kohlmeier, a professor of nutrition in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, “it’s how much you change the free amount that matters for innate immunity.”

The authors concluded these findings, “together with recent randomized controlled trial data, suggest that other therapies should be prioritized for COVID-19 trials.”

