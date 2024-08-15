Seatbelt safety: The $10 tool that might save your child’s life

Breaking: Contractor picked to build, operate Ga. 400 toll lanes for 50 years
Imagine you’re driving along when you realize your child is tangled in their seat belt. It sounds like an unlikely scenario, but for one mom who recently shared her story on TikTok, it was a terrifying reality. Her story serves as an important reminder of an often-overlooked car safety tool: the seat belt cutter.

Seat belts saved nearly 15,000 lives in 2017 alone, but their locking mechanisms can pose a risk to curious children who might play with them. The key is to use them correctly and be prepared for the unexpected.

To keep your family safe, make buckling up a nonnegotiable rule for every car ride, no matter how short. Always set a good example by wearing your own seat belt, and ensure younger children are secured in the appropriate car seat or booster for their age and size.

If you find yourself in an emergency, a seat belt cutter could make a world of difference. It’s a small, inexpensive tool, and many versions include a window breaker, making them handy if your car ever ends up underwater. You can find these multitools for around $10 on Amazon or at your local auto parts store.

As one Redditor shared: “Before I was an EMT a friend and I were second on the scene of a bad rollover crash in the rain, car on fire with all three passengers still inside. Couldn’t do a thing to help. Two young men eventually, with a lot of effort, broke the back glass with a golf club and got them out. That’s the night I resolved to get EMT training, and now I have a fire extinguisher and a window breaker/seat belt cutter in my car at all times, and a crowbar. May be rare to need any of it, but it happens.”

he likelihood of needing a seat belt cutter might seem low, but being prepared for emergencies can be the difference between a scary moment and a tragic event.

