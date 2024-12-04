‘Scrubs’ meets ‘The Office’ in new series where nurses take center stage

When Justin Spitzer broke into script writing, his first credit was on Emmy-winning health care comedy “Scrubs.” He eventually moved on to create “Superstore,” “American Auto” and earn credits working on Greg Daniels’ iconic adaptation of “The Office.” It’s made the Hollywood writer a bit of an NBC hit maker, and his latest project is putting nurses in the spotlight.

With an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, NBC’s latest mockumentary — “St. Denis Medical” — has landed. The comedy follows nurses, doctors and other health care workers as they do their best to keep an underfunded and overcrowded Oregon hospital running smoothly. Emmy nominated Allison Tolman stars as Alex, a registered nurse inspired to put the “care in health care.” She’s supported by a cast of comedic heavy hitters, including “Reno 911!” alum Wendi McLendon-Covey and “In Living Color” legend David Alan Grier.

The show has won over critics since its release, including Variety’s Alison Herman. It tackles some tough subjects many nurses might find familiar, including staffing issues and underfunding. What impressed Herman, however, was its ability to win her over with its unique personality along the way.

“Over the three episodes provided to critics, ‘St. Denis Medical’ quickly coheres into an ensemble that’s a likable lens through which to view some grim, intractable dysfunction,” she wrote. “Supporting players like Matt (Mekki Leeper), a new nurse who grew up in a Christian cult, add a specificity that keeps the show from broadening into a generic parable about the pitfalls of privatized medicine.”

New episodes of “St. Denis Medical” air 8 p.m. Tuesdays on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock. The entire first episode can be seen above.

