Researchers create potential new way to fight superbugs

Shen, of the Monash University Department of Materials Science and Engineering, and professor Jian Li of the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and the Department of Microbiology, “have demonstrated that nanoparticle-based polytherapy treatments disrupt the outer membrane of superbug bacteria, and offer an improved alternative to the conventional use of loading the antibiotic within lipid nanoparticles,” the university wrote.

“When bacteria becomes resistant, the original antibiotics can no longer kill them. Instead of looking for new antibiotics to counteract superbugs, we can use the nanotechnology approach to reduce the dose of antibiotic intake, effectively killing multidrug-resistant organisms,” Shen added.

Why is this important? According to the WHO, no new antibiotic has been discovered in the past 30 years. Globally, however, there’s a crisis of antibiotic resistance, which means more people will die from basic infections because they have developed antimicrobial resistance.

“The use of nanoparticles-antibiotics combination therapy could reduce the dose intake in the human body and overcome the multidrug resistance,” Shen said.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.