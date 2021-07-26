ajc logo
X

CDC: Deadly drug-resistant superbug jumping from person to person

Caption
CDC Issues Warning, After First US Cases of Superbug Fungus, Candida Auris Surface.CDC Issues Warning, After First US Cases of Superbug Fungus, Candida Auris Surface.According to 'Newsweek,' researchers have discovered transmission of a type of drug-resistant fungal infection for the first time in the U.S.Cases have now been reported in both Texas and Washington, D.C.Cases have now been reported in both Texas and Washington, D.C.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that patients had been infected with Candida auris, an emerging fungus that is highly transmissible.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that patients had been infected with Candida auris, an emerging fungus that is highly transmissible.While the fungus has only appeared in the United States recently, infections have now occurredin over 30 countries worldwide.According to the BBC, Candida auris is more likely to affect patients with weakened immune systems than healthy people.According to the BBC, Candida auris is more likely to affect patients with weakened immune systems than healthy people.It often occurs in people who frequently visit hospitals or live in nursing homes.While Candida auris can be fatal, doctors remain unsure if it is more deadly than other species of Candida.About 85% of Candida auris isolates in the U.S. are resistant to the class of antifungal drug called azoles.Approximately 33% are resistant to the antifungal drug amphotericin B, and around 1% are resistant to echinocandins.On July 23, the CDC outlined the U.S. cases in the agency's 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.'.On July 23, the CDC outlined the U.S. cases in the agency's 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.'.The authors of the report wrote that the cases , "provide the first evidence suggesting that pan- or echinocandin-resistant C. auris strains might have been transmitted in U.S. health care settings.".The authors of the report wrote that the cases , "provide the first evidence suggesting that pan- or echinocandin-resistant C. auris strains might have been transmitted in U.S. health care settings.".They also said: , "Surveillance, public health reporting, and infection control measures are critical to containing further spread."

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
Candida auris has been seen in Georgia, but this is the first time CDC reports person-t0-person transmission

Candida auris, which is deadly in 1 out of every 3 patients, is blamed for most bloodstream infections in hospitals. And, according to a new report, it’s jumping from person to person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta reported in 2019 the deadly superbug fungus was spreading around the world and had been reported in 14 states, including Georgia.

ExploreDeadly drug-resistant superbug fungus now in 14 states, including Georgia

A new CDC report, issued last week, details outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care facilities in the District of Columbia and Texas. Although the fungus isn’t new, the report cites evidence that it is now jumping from person to person, which hasn’t been documented before in the United States.

From January to April, 123 people in those two locations were infected with the fungus and had a 30-day mortality rate of 30%, according to the report. Several of the infections were resistant to at least one drug and five were resistant to all three types of major antifungal medications that are usually used to treat these infections.

The fungus, which is mostly found in hospitals and nursing homes and mostly infects those with weakened immune systems, was first identified in 2009 in the ear of a 70-year-old Japanese woman.

Despite the newest outbreaks happening at about the same time, the CDC said it doesn’t think they’re related. But, they said in the report, “surveillance, public health reporting, and infection control measures are critical to containing further spread.”

ExplorePulse: a digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast

The CDC said it considers C. auris a serious global health threat for three main reasons:

  1. It is often multidrug resistant.
  2. It can be misidentified in labs without specific technology. Misidentification may lead to inappropriate management.
  3. It has caused outbreaks in health care settings. For this reason, it is important to quickly identify C. auris in a hospitalized patient so that health care facilities can take special precautions to stop its spread.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

In Other News
1
COVID-19 vaccines weren’t developed in only a year, experts say
2
Children’s Healthcare torchbearers include Paralympian, allergy...
3
With a diagnosis at last, Black women with ADHD start healing
4
What does it mean to have a ‘breakthrough’ case of COVID-19?
5
Although annoying, earworms may help you process memories
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top