CDC: Deadly drug-resistant superbug jumping from person to person

CDC Issues Warning, After First US Cases of Superbug Fungus, Candida Auris Surface.CDC Issues Warning, After First US Cases of Superbug Fungus, Candida Auris Surface.According to 'Newsweek,' researchers have discovered transmission of a type of drug-resistant fungal infection for the first time in the U.S.Cases have now been reported in both Texas and Washington, D.C.Cases have now been reported in both Texas and Washington, D.C.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that patients had been infected with Candida auris, an emerging fungus that is highly transmissible.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that patients had been infected with Candida auris, an emerging fungus that is highly transmissible.While the fungus has only appeared in the United States recently, infections have now occurredin over 30 countries worldwide.According to the BBC, Candida auris is more likely to affect patients with weakened immune systems than healthy people.According to the BBC, Candida auris is more likely to affect patients with weakened immune systems than healthy people.It often occurs in people who frequently visit hospitals or live in nursing homes.While Candida auris can be fatal, doctors remain unsure if it is more deadly than other species of Candida.About 85% of Candida auris isolates in the U.S. are resistant to the class of antifungal drug called azoles.Approximately 33% are resistant to the antifungal drug amphotericin B, and around 1% are resistant to echinocandins.On July 23, the CDC outlined the U.S. cases in the agency's 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.'.On July 23, the CDC outlined the U.S. cases in the agency's 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.'.The authors of the report wrote that the cases , "provide the first evidence suggesting that pan- or echinocandin-resistant C. auris strains might have been transmitted in U.S. health care settings.".The authors of the report wrote that the cases , "provide the first evidence suggesting that pan- or echinocandin-resistant C. auris strains might have been transmitted in U.S. health care settings.".They also said: , "Surveillance, public health reporting, and infection control measures are critical to containing further spread."