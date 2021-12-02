Ointment kills antibiotic-resistant bacteria, promotes wound healing

Using the topical drug called AB569 — a combination of acidified nitrite and ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid — promotes killing of antibiotic-resistant bacteria while enhancing the healing of wounds in a variety of burn injuries, the study found. The study was published in the journal Infection and Immunity.

Daniel Hassett, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Molecular Genetics, Biochemistry and Microbiology at the UC College of Medicine, patented AB569 in 2018. His research has found that AB569 kills virtually all pathogenic bacteria tested. Those bacteria are some of the most serious pathogens exhibiting multidrug resistance and enhanced virulence properties, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.