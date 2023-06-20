BreakingNews
Alliance makes historic announcement with two new artistic directors
Rapper Rick Ross donates money to keep Fayette County free clinic open

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
26 minutes ago
‘A clinic like this means a lot to me,’ Ross told the media

The Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, which opened in 2005, nearly had to close — until a donation from rapper and Fayette resident Rick Ross changed that.

“A clinic like this means a lot to me,” Ross told Channel 2 Action News. ”I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of health care.”

ExploreRick Ross really wants to know who parachuted into his yard during his car show

The clinic provides free health services — including medical, vision, dental, mammography and mental health — to Fayette residents 18 and older. For many, it can be their only access to proper health care.

“The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200% below the poverty level,” the clinic’s executive director, Geneva Weaver, said.

While presenting the clinic with a check for $30,179, the rapper said told staff he was glad he could help and looks forward to doing more, according to Channel 2.

He also said this donation is just the beginning.

“I look forward to continue to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors,” Ross said, according to Channel 2.

ExploreCar enthusiasts at Rick Ross car show want to inspire the next generation

Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic gets its funding through grants, donations and fundraising. But it had raised only $19,000 of its needed $50,000. Ross’ donation made up the difference.

If you would like to donate to clinic, visit https://fayettecareclinic.com.

