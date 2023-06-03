Car enthusiasts at Rick Ross car show want to inspire the next generation

No motor show compares to the Rick Ross car and bike show.

On over 300 acres of land, thousands of people came to his Fayetteville Promise Land estate Saturday to admire custom builds, rare vehicles and fast cars for the second year in a row.

For the rapper, the event represents an opportunity to inspire the next generation of car enthusiasts, much as he was inspired when working at a Miami car wash. Many of those at the event said they felt that same drive.

“Definitely want to show the youth that you can be a positive person, you can do legal things and obtain things like this. You don’t have to do things that will leave you in debt or in jail to obtain nice things,” Stunna Reese told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution while standing next to his old school car, which he proudly calls ‘Dracula.’

Ross’ annual Car and Bike Show almost didn’t happen this year. It faced immense scrutiny after Fayette County denied the event’s permit last month due to concerns over traffic, crowds and noise. The event, which featured vendors from throughout the state, was planned to host about 7,000 people.

But in late May, the permit was approved, partly due to assurances by Ross that he’d make sure to address traffic issues. Ross told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that his team has worked closely with the county to prevent major traffic issues, which meant incorporating off-site parking. He also paid for luxury buses to transport people to and from the off-site parking.

The Miami native found a love for cars at age 13. As a kid, he dreamed of owning a 1972 Caprice convertible and a Mercedes-Benz 500. Though his love for vehicles runs deep, Ross only got his driver’s license at 45 years old.

Reese, who drove all to the way down from Chicago, Illinois, with a group of about 20 other car enthusiasts, said Ross’ motor show is by far the biggest he has seen. Since 2004, he has been modifying his 1956 Impala Fastback. The vehicle was purchased in its original state and he said he has done “the whole car from bottom up.”

Over the years, Reese started his own motor care products company called “Stunna Butter” and has gone to car shows around the country. It all started when he began to modify vehicles as a kid. Now he wants to inspire the new generation to “have it legally.”

Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva

Kendra Fletcher and her partner of 10 years drove from Alabama to show their dazzling pink 1996 Impala SS. The vehicle was bought in 2021 from a mechanic with most of the modifications already done. The couple has since changed the rims and added details in the trunk and hood. The vehicle’s color is an eye-catcher, and Fletcher said she often jokes with her partner that the performance car embodies her personality.

Much like Reese, Fletcher said the motor show is an opportunity to inspire the younger generation that they can own luxury items and not be involved in crime.

“It’s good to give younger individuals a mindset that you don’t have to do bad things to be somebody,” she said. “You can really grow your name in the industry.”

Credit: Caroline Silva Credit: Caroline Silva

But the motor show was much more than just a chance for car enthusiasts to show their builds. Artist Sheldon Hill of Atlanta took his chances and live painted during the event. Under the blistering sun, he spray painted and added custom details to a Dodge Charger SRT.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis announced in 2022 that Chargers and Challengers would cease production by the end of 2023. Hill took that as an opportunity to create a unique Dodge Charger during Saturday’s event. It was Hill’s first go at painting a vehicle, but he said he has years of experience painting shoes.

“Why not do it on one of the last motor cars that Dodge is gonna make and make it our own,” he said. “It’s one of a kind.”

When Hill started the project, the vehicle was black and pink. He has since added bullet holes, Nerf guns and damage marks to bring his vision to life. The vehicle is a play on gun violence that has plagued Atlanta and other major cities in the United States in recent years.

“The goal with this is to give kids the opportunity to understand that just because it looks like a weapon, that’s not necessarily the truth,” Hills remarked, adding that he hopes it inspires the youth to steer away from crime and turn toward art.