Poll: Majority of Americans dissatisfied with health care system

The quality of a health care system also plays a role in life expectancy. In 2021, the life expectancy of Americans fell by three years since 2019, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Americans can now expect to live to age 76. While the increase of mortality is mainly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 15.9% of negative contribution was due to unintentional injuries, 4.1% due to heart disease, 3% due to chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, and 2.1% due to suicide.

While other high-income countries faced a decrease in life expectancy, the mortality from the pandemic was more severe in the United States compared to other countries.

“None of them experienced a continuing fall in life expectancy like the U.S. did, and a good number of them saw life expectancy start inching back to normal,” Dr. Steven Woolf, director emeritus of the Center on Society and Health at Virginia Commonwealth University, told the New York Times.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.