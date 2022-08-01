BreakingNews
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled
Georgia among 10 worst U.S. states for health care

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Twelve of the 13 worst states in WalletHub’s analysis are in the South

COVID and Monkeypox might be getting most of the headlines these days, but Americans are still experiencing broken bones, cancer and other health needs.

Getting care for these needs can vary depending on where you live, however.

ExploreMen in U.S. are sicker, die earlier than in other developed countries

“Finding good health care at the right price point should be a priority for all Americans during the current public health situation,” WalletHub wrote. “However, even without any extra costs that might arise from the coronavirus pandemic, the average American spends more than $12,500 per year on personal health care, according to the most recent estimates from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. That’s a daunting statistic considering that many Americans have already been hurt financially by the impact of the pandemic.”

To determine 2022′s best and worst states for health care, the financial website compared the 50 states and District of Columbia across three key dimensions: cost, access and outcomes.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 42 relevant metrics, with each metric graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best health care at the most reasonable cost.

ExploreStudy: Green tea extract promotes gut health, lowers blood sugar

When the numbers were tallied, Rhode Island came out on top, with a score of 65.12. In 51st place was Mississippi with a score of 40.86.

Twelve of the bottom 13 states are in the South, with Alaska being the exception at No. 41. Among those 12 was Georgia, which ranked No. 43, making it the ninth worst U.S. state for health care with a score of 46.21.

In the three dimensions, the Peach State ranked No. 28 for cost, No. 41 for access and No. 43 for outcomes.

Among the key metrics, Georgia finished:

  • 16th – percent of medical residents retained
  • 42nd – Hospital beds per capita
  • 42nd – Physicians per capita
  • 42nd – percent of adults with no dental visit in past year
  • 45th – percent of insured children
  • 45th – percent of residents age 12+ who are fully vaccinated
  • 47th – percent of insured adults
  • 48th – Dentists per capita

According to research by the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. lags behind other wealthy nations on health coverage, life expectancy and disease burden, which measures longevity and quality of life, WalletHub reported. However, it added, health care access has improved for people in worse health, and cost growth has slowed.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

