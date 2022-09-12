Nurses can be sued for following doctors’ orders, court rules

Last month, the court ruled nurses can be sued for following doctors’ or surgeons’ orders if those instructions cause harm to a patient. The decision struck down a 90-year-old precedent that had protected nurses.

“Due to the evolution of the medical profession’s recognition of the increased specialization and independence of nurses in the treatment of patients over the course of the ensuing ninety years since this Court’s issuance of the Byrd opinion, we determine that it is timely and appropriate to overrule Byrd as it is applied to the facts of this case,” Justice Michael Morgan wrote for the majority in the 3-2 opinion.