Best ways to keep your brain healthy, according to the experts

“Formal education in any stage of life will help reduce your risk of cognitive decline and dementia,” the association reported. “For example, take a class at a local college, community center or online.”

Sleep

Healthy sleep is paramount for brain health, making your sleep schedule a priority.

“Aim for seven to eight consecutive hours of sleep per night, not fragmented sleep of two- or three-hour increments,” Kelsey Kidd, C.N.P. told Mayo Clinic. “Consecutive sleep gives your brain the time to consolidate and store your memories effectively. Sleep apnea harms your brain’s health and could be why you may struggle to get consecutive hours of sleep. Talk with your health care team if you or a loved one suspects you have sleep apnea.”

Cholesterol

High levels of LDL, also known as bad cholesterol, are associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to Harvard Medical School. To lower your bad cholesterol, the school recommends exercise, dieting and weight control, and avoiding tobacco.