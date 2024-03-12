Pulse

Piedmont creates executive-level position dedicated to helping nurses

Mary Kane will be dedicated to optimizing technology, enhancing efficiency and positively affecting nurses

By
1 hour ago

Piedmont announced this week it has hired Mary Kane, MS, RN, NI-BC, as the health care system’s inaugural chief nursing informatics officer.

The executive-level position will be dedicated to optimizing technology, enhancing efficiency and positively affecting nurses.

“It is great to be at a forward-looking organization like Piedmont,” Kane told the health system. “We exist to serve our patients, and I am excited about ways we can implement technology to provide greater care while also maximizing the talent of our great nurses.”

ExplorePiedmont announces ‘unprecedented access to groundbreaking medical advances’ for Georgia patients

Nurse informatics specialists serve to connect health care staff with cutting-edge technologies that can enhance their efforts on the job, according to Nurse Journal.

“At Piedmont, one of our values is to embrace the future,” Lacy Knight, M.D., chief health informatics officer at Piedmont, said in a news release. “New technology with the potential to make us more accurate and efficient in health care delivery is here, and we need to be prepared.

“Adding the role of CNIO to our leadership team will ensure we thoughtfully balance the risks and opportunities that come with introducing innovative technology in a health care setting,” she said.

The roles of chief nursing informatics officer and senior nursing informatics officer continue to be on the rise, according to the 2022 HIMSS Nursing Informatics Workforce Survey. About 54% of the survey’s 1,118 respondents said their organization employs at least one of the two positions.

ExploreAuburn dance marathon raises $356K for children’s hospital in Columbus

“Mary is passionate about harnessing the power of technology to enhance the nursing and patient experience,” Denise Ray, chief nurse executive at Piedmont, said in the news release. “She is the right person to help Piedmont lead the way in the safe adoption of the latest technology to assist nurses and clinicians.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp: Rivian and Georgia remain ‘committed’ to $5B EV factory2h ago

Prices are cooling a bit in Atlanta as inflation ebbs, government says
2h ago

EXCLUSIVE
Debate over Beltline rail heats up
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

GEORGIA PRIMARY
Kemp backs Trump: ‘He’d be better than Joe Biden.’
5h ago

Credit: TNS

‘Tis the season to gut and replace at the Georgia Capitol
11h ago
The Latest

Nurse finds his calling after several career changes
7h ago
10 life and work hacks every nurse should know
Debunking ‘mystery illness’ making its round on TikTok
Featured

Credit: AP

LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘The Cases for Keeping or Disqualifying’
Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide