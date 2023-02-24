Piedmont and UGA agree to 10-year sports medicine contract

“Our relationship with University of Georgia athletics has great local meaning for us,” Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett said in a press release. “Community is very important to us and our relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs carries significance to our employees, who take great pride in it. From a clinical perspective, we are proud to have the responsibility to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the hard-working student athletes who represent the university.”

Piedmont will provide medical care to student athletes across all 21 University of Georgia athletic programs, including having physicians present on the sidelines to provide immediate in-game care.