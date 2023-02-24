Piedmont and UGA agree to 10-year sports medicine contract

Piedmont announced on Tuesday that Georgia’s largest health system has signed a 10-year sports medicine and marketing partnership agreement with the University of Georgia Athletic Association. The agreement extends a relationship between the two organizations that began in 2016, allowing Piedmont to provide University of Georgia student-athletes specialized sports medicine care and access to health care services.
“Our relationship with University of Georgia athletics has great local meaning for us,” Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett said in a press release. “Community is very important to us and our relationship with the Georgia Bulldogs carries significance to our employees, who take great pride in it. From a clinical perspective, we are proud to have the responsibility to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to the hard-working student athletes who represent the university.”
Piedmont will provide medical care to student athletes across all 21 University of Georgia athletic programs, including having physicians present on the sidelines to provide immediate in-game care.
“Piedmont has played an important role in the success of each of our 21 sports, and we are thrilled this partnership will continue,” Josh Brooks, J. Reid Parker director of athletics, said in the press release. “As the official healthcare provider for our Athletic Association, Piedmont makes a positive impact in providing the very best care for our student-athletes. We look forward to the benefits of this partnership for many years to come.”
According to Ron Courson, UGA athletics’ executive associate athletic director of sports medicine, it’s a contract extension that is critical to the success of UGA athletics moving forward.
“We are pleased to extend the existing contract with Piedmont as the official health care provider for the University of Georgia Athletic Association,” he said in the press release. “Our goal in sports medicine is to make a positive impact on health care, sports, performance and life. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes is paramount. Piedmont has provided outstanding medical care in a caring and timely manner to our student-athletes and staff for a number of years. They play a critical role in the success of our athletic teams. Piedmont and Georgia share the same values and goals: to be a national leader in sports medicine by cultivating a culture of care.”
