Perceiving marriage as successful may help husbands live longer

The researchers said they were surprised to find their analysis showed this scale was a predictive factor of life expectancy, very similar to smoking and lack of physical activity.

For example, the number of men who died from a stroke was 69% higher among those who ranked their marriage satisfaction at 4 compared to those who ranked their marriage satisfaction at 1.

“Our study shows that the quality of marriage and family life has health implications for life expectancy. Men who reported they perceived their marriage as failure died younger than those who experienced their marriages as very successful,” Lev-Ari said. “In other words, the level of satisfaction with marriage has emerged as a predictive factor for life expectancy at a rate comparable with smoking (smokers versus non-smokers) and physical activity (activity versus inactivity). Furthermore, it’s important to note that we observed a higher risk among relatively young men, under the age of 50. At a higher age, the gap is smaller, perhaps due to processes of adjustment that life partners go through over time. These findings were consistent with other studies that have shown the effectiveness of educational programs fostering good life partnerships as part of a national strategy to promote health and wellness for the public at large.”

You can read the full study in the Journal of Clinical Medicine.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.