Mayo Clinic: Black Americans at higher risk of stroke

She said African Americans are not only at increased risk of having a stroke, but they’re also at increased risk of being debilitated by or dying from a stroke.

“Knowing your numbers, being able to assess the situation and then addressing the situation with regard to blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, weight, diet is very important, especially in that population,” Robinson said.

Stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms include difficulty speaking, paralysis or numbness in the face, arm or leg, difficulty seeing, difficulty walking or a sudden intense headache.

It’s important to act quickly and call 911 if you or someone you are with shows signs of having a stroke.

