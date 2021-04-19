Mayo Clinic: Anyone can have a stroke

Sudden weakness or numbness on one or both sides of the body

Sudden loss of vision

Sudden inability to speak or understand

Sudden drooping of the face, arms, trouble walking

Worst headache of your life

“Thanks to advances in technology and medicine, we now have new treatments and therapies to treat stroke and reduce one’s risk of permanent damage — or death,” said David Miller, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic’s Comprehensive Stroke Center.

"Stroke remains a leading cause of serious long-term disability, such as paralysis, speech difficulties, memory issues and emotional problems," he continued. "The cost of stroke is significant — somewhere between $34 billion to $70 billion annually related to health care and medication costs, rehabilitation, lost wages, etc.

The financial impact of stroke is significant. Some reports indicate stroke costs the United States approximately $34 billion each year. Others indicate that number is upwards of $70 billion annually. When combined with other, related cardiovascular issues, the cost rises to more than $312 billion a year — and the costs, which include the health care services, medications, lost wages, and other lifestyle necessities — continue to rise.”

There are things you can do to reduce and even prevent stroke:

Stop smoking

Control your blood pressure — and take your medication if its been prescribed

Lower and maintain your cholesterol

Maintain a heart-healthy diet and exercise

If you recognize one or any of the symptoms of stroke, call 911. Stroke is a medical emergency.