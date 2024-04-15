Pamela Anderson, a name synonymous with beauty, glamour and activism, has been a cultural icon for decades. Now, Anderson is extending her influence with her debut cookbook and culinary show.

Following a successful year that saw the release of her hit Netflix documentary, “Pamela, a Love Story,” and her best-selling memoir, “Love, Pamela,” Anderson is set to release her debut vegan cookbook, “I Love You: Recipes From The Heart,” on Oct. 15.

The cookbook, created initially as a housewarming gift for her sons and their girlfriends, celebrates the magic of Vancouver Island and the joy of entertaining with plant-based family recipes.

“I’m thrilled to share with you all a labor of love,” the “Baywatch” star said in an Instagram post. ”It celebrates the magic of scenic settings where nature always has a proud seat at the table. I can’t wait for it to be in all of your homes, from our family to yours.”

In addition to her cookbook, the 56-year-old mother of two will also star in a new cooking show on Food Network Canada titled, “Pamela’s Cooking with Love” (working title), the network’s parent company said in a press release. The show will premiere this year and features Anderson collaborating with influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family.

“This has always been my dream to have a cooking show. Always, always, always,” she said in an interview with Food Network Canada. “I’ve been an activist for a very long time. I’ve always fought for animal rights, human rights, vulnerable people, vulnerable beings and nature and climate change,” she said. “So I don’t really even want to say the word ‘vegan’ when it comes to the show. We’re just celebrating vegetables. This is just how we eat.”

Anderson’s commitment to animal activism spans more than two decades, with her first PETA campaign dating back 26 years, according to the organization. Her advocacy efforts have influenced high-profile individuals, including Kim Kardashian and Melania Trump, to stop wearing fur. Additionally, Anderson wrote to the president of Texas A&M University, pushing for an end to the school’s harsh and unproductive muscular dystrophy research on golden retrievers. According to PETA, the laboratory has since shut down, and the dogs have been rehomed.