DonnaJean Wilde, a 58-year-old grandmother of 12 from Alberta, Canada, has broken the world record for the longest time in an abdominal plank position (female) by holding a plank for an astonishing 4 hours, 30 minutes and 11 seconds, as announced by Guinness World Records.

According to People, Wilde’s planking journey began more than a decade ago when she broke her wrist and discovered that planking was an exercise she could perform in her daily routine, even with a cast on. “I realized that I could read and do things when I was planking and fell in love with it,” she told Guinness World Records. Wilde also completed all her master’s degree studies while planking.

Wilde reportedly held a plank for six hours every day to prepare for the record-breaking attempt, split into two three-hour blocks. During the event, which took place at the high school where she formerly served as vice principal before retiring, she was surrounded by her large family and former students who came to watch and support her. Wilde told Guinness that during the last 30 minutes, she focused on “breathing, staying calm, and not shaking.”

Despite suffering from chronic pain in her hands and arms, Wilde persevered through the challenge. Her husband, Randy, believes her condition has proved to be helpful, telling Guinness World Records that the “chronic pain and numbness that she deals with every day has helped her to be able to plank through the pain.”

Wilde’s achievement is not only a testament to her physical strength and endurance but also to her unwavering determination and passion for the exercise. She advises anyone aspiring to break her record: “Keep trying and keep practicing. When you have to read or work on your computer, just get on the floor and do it on the floor.”

Planking may not be the most exciting exercise, but it offers numerous health benefits, particularly for aging adults. Research shows that regular planking can improve strength and endurance, alleviate lower back pain and help prevent falls, all of which are crucial for maintaining mobility and independence as we age. So, the next time you’re looking for a quick and effective way to boost your overall health and well-being, consider adding planking to your fitness routine.