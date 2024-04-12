Pulse

The best — and healthiest — spring produce to add to your shopping list

Spring is a vibrant season that not only breathes new life into us, but also our meals with its fresh and flavorful produce.

“In-season fruits have a depth and brightness of flavor that out-of-season produce just can’t compare to,” Marque Collins, a chef at Minneapolis restaurant Tullibee, told MarthaStewart.com. “Fresh asparagus and ramps are exciting for me, because they mean the end of winter and that spring has finally come.”

And as the weather warms up, farmers’ markets and grocery stores begin to fill with an array of fruits and vegetables at their peak during this time of year. Here’s a rundown of some must-try spring favorites:

Asparagus

Asparagus is a spring staple, perfect for grilling, roasting and sautéing. This versatile veggie is also rich in vitamins A, C, and K, as well as folate and fiber for a nutritious kick to any meal.

Artichokes

These edible flower buds are at their best in the spring, with a sweet, nutty flavor and tender texture. Artichokes are a good source of fiber, vitamin C and antioxidants, which protect cells from premature aging and dysfunction, according to Health.com.

Peas

Whether it’s snap peas, snow peas or English peas, spring is the ideal season to enjoy these sweet gems.

Radishes

Add a peppery snap to your salads and sandwiches with radishes. They’re flavorful and packed with vitamin C, yet low in calories.

Strawberries

One of the first fruits to ripen in the spring, strawberries are a sweet and juicy treat that can be enjoyed on their own or in desserts, jams and smoothies.

Spinach

This leafy green is a powerhouse, loaded with nutrients and perfect for a fresh spring salad or a boost to your smoothie.

Rhubarb

Although technically a vegetable, rhubarb is often used in sweet dishes like pies. Its tart, tangy flavor perfectly complements strawberries and other spring fruits.

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

