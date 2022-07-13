Our 5 favorite nurse memes seen this week

We’ve all seen them, laughed at them, related to them and shared them with friends. They’re memes.
For the uninitiated, a meme is “a humorous image, video, piece of text, etc., that is copied (often with slight variations) and spread rapidly by internet users.”
Google “nurse memes” and you’ll get hundreds of results. Some are funny, others are poignant.
Here are our five favorites seen this week.
Don’t jinx it
Credit: Handout
Priorities
Credit: Handout
Applies to nurses, too
Credit: Handout
Not counting the price of the book
Credit: Handout
Male nurses are nurses, too
Credit: Handout
