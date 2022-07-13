Our 5 favorite nurse memes seen this week

BreakingNews
Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago
They’re funny because they’re true

We’ve all seen them, laughed at them, related to them and shared them with friends. They’re memes.

For the uninitiated, a meme is “a humorous image, video, piece of text, etc., that is copied (often with slight variations) and spread rapidly by internet users.”

ExploreNew online community is run by nurses, for nurses

Google “nurse memes” and you’ll get hundreds of results. Some are funny, others are poignant.

Here are our five favorites seen this week.

Don’t jinx it

Credit: Handout

Priorities

Credit: Handout

ExploreThese nurses are killing it on TikTok

Applies to nurses, too

Credit: Handout

Not counting the price of the book

Credit: Handout

Male nurses are nurses, too

Credit: Handout

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

