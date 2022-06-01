One Georgia city among nation’s 10 worst in which to raise a family

“The child’s neighborhood and more broadly the town or city in which they are being raised do impact child development,” according to Madhavi Menon, Ph.D., professor of psychologyat Nova Southeastern University. “The role of the environmental context has long been recognized across many domains of psychology as being of particular significance to child development.”
With that in mind, WalletHub analyzed 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
The financial website then evaluated those categories using 46 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for family life.
Considering a January analysis by WalletHub ranked Georgia in the bottom 10 for best and worst states to raise a family, it should come as little to no surprise that three of the state’s cities fared poorly.
Atlanta, which was Georgia’s highest ranked city, came in at No. 85, with a score of 51.90. In each dimension, the city finished:
- Family fun: 24th
- Health and safety: 140th
- Education and child care: 103rd
- Affordability: 41st
- Socio-economics: 160th
That’s the good news for the state. The second best Georgia city is much farther down on the list: Columbus at No. 141. The city’s overall score was 46.29, and in each dimension ranked:
- Family fun: 98th
- Health and safety: 152nd
- Education and child care: 79th
- Affordability: 136th
- Socio-economics: 129th
Georgia’s third city on the list finished as the 10th worst in the nation for families. Augusta finished at No. 173, with an overall score of just 40.53. In each dimension, it ranked:
- Family fun: 133rd
- Health and safety: 161st
- Education and child care: 136th
- Affordability: 151st
- Socio-economics: 157th
If you’re looking to move and want to live in the highest ranked city, head west: Fremont, California, came out on top with an overall score of 73.05. The city was also No. 1 in health and safety, and in socioeconomics.
“Data suggest that where you live makes a tremendous difference in children’s well-being and long-term social and economic mobility,” Lenna Nepomnyaschy, associate professor in the School of Social Work at Rutgers, told WalletHub. “Data collected by the team at Opportunity Insights by Raj Chetty and colleagues shows the tremendous gaps in well-being and economic mobility across neighborhoods in the US.
“Particularly, this report shows that neighborhoods matter for child well-being,” she added.
