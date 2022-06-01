One Georgia city among nation’s 10 worst in which to raise a family

Family fun: 24th

Health and safety: 140th

Education and child care: 103rd

Affordability: 41st

Socio-economics: 160th

That’s the good news for the state. The second best Georgia city is much farther down on the list: Columbus at No. 141. The city’s overall score was 46.29, and in each dimension ranked:

Family fun: 98th

Health and safety: 152nd

Education and child care: 79th

Affordability: 136th

Socio-economics: 129th

Georgia’s third city on the list finished as the 10th worst in the nation for families. Augusta finished at No. 173, with an overall score of just 40.53. In each dimension, it ranked:

Family fun: 133rd

Health and safety: 161st

Education and child care: 136th

Affordability: 151st

Socio-economics: 157th

If you’re looking to move and want to live in the highest ranked city, head west: Fremont, California, came out on top with an overall score of 73.05. The city was also No. 1 in health and safety, and in socioeconomics.

“Data suggest that where you live makes a tremendous difference in children’s well-being and long-term social and economic mobility,” Lenna Nepomnyaschy, associate professor in the School of Social Work at Rutgers, told WalletHub. “Data collected by the team at Opportunity Insights by Raj Chetty and colleagues shows the tremendous gaps in well-being and economic mobility across neighborhoods in the US.

“Particularly, this report shows that neighborhoods matter for child well-being,” she added.

