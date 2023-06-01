X

Ohio hospital ditches bachelors degree requirement for new nurses

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
LPNs are big winners in hiring change

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be a demand for a whopping 203,200 registered nursing jobs each year for over a decade. With the nursing shortage having been deemed a global health emergency by the International Council of Nurses, it’s a demand that the industry is simply not meeting. To recruit more bedside nurses, one Ohio-based hospital is doing something unconventional.

Wooster Community Hospital changed its hiring requirements in late April, eliminating the need for new hires to have a bachelor of science in nursing. It’s a hiring strategy that is widening the recruiting pool to more licensed practical nurses. According to Wooster Community Hospital chief nursing officer Shelly Huff, it’s a practice that is already paying off.

ExploreNurse moms offer motherly advice for today’s health care parents

“Licensed practical nurses have the same practical knowledge as those with BSNs,” Huff told The Daily Record. “With a BSN, they have a more rounded education with common core elements.”

“We brought in (licensed practical nurses), and they did great,” WCH vice president of human resources Tina Myers added. “We value all nurses and believe we need to go back to hiring all types of nurses.”

Huff said the hospital aims to partner with local nursing programs to ensure medical students stay within the county, as well as offer scholarships and education programs. Licensed practical nurses are consequently filling a staffing gap only widened by the pandemic.

ExploreSchool nurse honored with American Red Cross award after saving teacher’s life

“Demand for healthcare services will increase because of the large number of older people, who typically have more medical problems than younger people,” the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. “Registered nurses also will be needed to educate and care for patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes and obesity.

“Job growth is expected across most types of healthcare settings, including hospitals and outpatient care centers that provide same-day services, such as chemotherapy, rehabilitation, and surgery. In addition, because many older people prefer to be treated at home or in residential care facilities, registered nurses will be in demand in those settings.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Defense attorney’s laptop seized in court2h ago

Credit: University System of Georgia

Georgia Board of Regents hires president for University of North Georgia
39m ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

The Jolt: George Santos hires new Georgia operatives
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Protesters gather where public safety training center critics jailed
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Protesters gather where public safety training center critics jailed
3h ago

North Georgia Methodists to meet, disaffiliation not on agenda... so far
4h ago
The Latest

Despite worries, experts say bird flu unlikely to effect humans
53m ago
Piedmont gives college money to ‘529 Day Baby’
1h ago
Nurse moms offer motherly advice for today’s health care parents
Featured

Credit: AJC

Archives: The rocky, wacky origin story of CNN 43 years ago in book form
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
Teacher says metro Atlanta system gives students a way to cheat on tests
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top