Facebook’s $725 million settlement means they might owe you money

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago
Accounts active from May 2007 to December 2022 are eligible

As a result of a recent Facebook lawsuit settlement, users with active accounts from May 2007 to December 2022 may be entitled to some of the settlement money.

The lawsuit came after Facebook allegedly allowed a British political consulting firm, Cambridge Analytica, which was used by Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, to access almost 87 million users’ personal information.

“The amount of the recovery is particularly striking given that Facebook argued that its users consented to the practices at issue and that the class suffered no actual damages,” the plaintiffs’ lawyers said in the court filing.

In short, Cambridge Analytica used data analytics, violating consumers’ privacy rights. As for the firm responsible, it filed for bankruptcy in 2018. According to NPR, this particular case marks the most extensive recovery in any data privacy class action.

To find out if you qualify for compensation, visit the settlement page for additional details and to file a claim.

Facebook has faced plenty of legal battles, many of them arising over privacy and data issues.

In 2020, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, stood before Congress as part of the Federal Trade Commission’s privacy case for which Facebook agreed to pay a $5 billion fine and $100 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for misleading its investors about the risks from misuse of user data.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

