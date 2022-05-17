These stretches help reduce lower back pain while building strength

Back pain is debilitating and always seems to come at just the wrong time. Whether the pain is from sciatica, herniated discs, working out or simply the effects of aging, there are ways to help alleviate the pain.
Here are a few basic stretches that not only help reduce lower back pain but will help you build strength in the process.
Child’s pose
Try not to fall asleep as you get into one of the most comfortable poses ever. The child’s pose is a yoga pose that stretches the gluteus maximums, thigh muscles and spinal extensors. This stretch helps relieve pain and tension in the neck, shoulders and along the spine.
Cat-cow
It’s easy to get into a cat-cow position, but avoid the instinct to get into turbo mode. Do this stretch slowly to avoid injury. It will help refresh your spine and stretches not only the neck but shoulders and chest as well.
Tap into your inner sphinx
This is a gentle bend backwards that allows for relaxation and an active core workout. The sphinx pose opens the chest, stretches the buttocks and strengthens your spine.
Knee-to-chest
Done slowly, this stretch will open the hips, thighs and glutes. Try it fast and you’re suddenly doing a killer ab workout known as bicycles.
Pelvic tilt
A strong core is key to having a strong back. The pelvic tilt focuses on the strength of the lower abdominal muscles while relieving pain and tightness in the lower back.
All stretches should be done in 3 to 4 rounds for 30 seconds each — that’s about 10 to 12 reps per set. Let your inner yogi shine as you get relief from your back pain while getting stronger in the process.
