BreakingNews
Music Midtown announces lineup for 2022 event
ajc logo
X

These stretches help reduce lower back pain while building strength

caption arrowCaption
5 health benefits of yoga, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health Yoga. (AJC file photos)

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Back pain is debilitating and always seems to come at just the wrong time. Whether the pain is from sciatica, herniated discs, working out or simply the effects of aging, there are ways to help alleviate the pain.

Here are a few basic stretches that not only help reduce lower back pain but will help you build strength in the process.

Child’s pose

Try not to fall asleep as you get into one of the most comfortable poses ever. The child’s pose is a yoga pose that stretches the gluteus maximums, thigh muscles and spinal extensors. This stretch helps relieve pain and tension in the neck, shoulders and along the spine.

Cat-cow

It’s easy to get into a cat-cow position, but avoid the instinct to get into turbo mode. Do this stretch slowly to avoid injury. It will help refresh your spine and stretches not only the neck but shoulders and chest as well.

ExploreAdd these habits to your daily routine to strengthen your bones

Tap into your inner sphinx

This is a gentle bend backwards that allows for relaxation and an active core workout. The sphinx pose opens the chest, stretches the buttocks and strengthens your spine.

Knee-to-chest

Done slowly, this stretch will open the hips, thighs and glutes. Try it fast and you’re suddenly doing a killer ab workout known as bicycles.

ExploreTry these exercises to help relieve knee pain

Pelvic tilt

A strong core is key to having a strong back. The pelvic tilt focuses on the strength of the lower abdominal muscles while relieving pain and tightness in the lower back.

All stretches should be done in 3 to 4 rounds for 30 seconds each — that’s about 10 to 12 reps per set. Let your inner yogi shine as you get relief from your back pain while getting stronger in the process.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sometimes you have to put your phone down to meet new people
2h ago
Sisters come full circle at Northside labor and delivery
22h ago
GSU, Grady Hospital join forces to combat nursing shortage
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top