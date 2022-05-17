These stretches help reduce lower back pain while building strength

Explore Add these habits to your daily routine to strengthen your bones

Tap into your inner sphinx

This is a gentle bend backwards that allows for relaxation and an active core workout. The sphinx pose opens the chest, stretches the buttocks and strengthens your spine.

Knee-to-chest

Done slowly, this stretch will open the hips, thighs and glutes. Try it fast and you’re suddenly doing a killer ab workout known as bicycles.

Pelvic tilt

A strong core is key to having a strong back. The pelvic tilt focuses on the strength of the lower abdominal muscles while relieving pain and tightness in the lower back.

All stretches should be done in 3 to 4 rounds for 30 seconds each — that’s about 10 to 12 reps per set. Let your inner yogi shine as you get relief from your back pain while getting stronger in the process.