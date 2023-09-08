Nurses, here’s how you can earn up to $100 in free Starbucks

23 minutes ago
Nurse.org, a go-to source for nursing news, is inviting all nurses and nursing students to join the media outlets newsletter for a chance to win up to $100 in Starbucks gift cards. It’s an opportunity to grab some free morning brews for only a few moments worth of time.

“Join nurse.org’s newsletter to get the latest in nurse news, exclusive nurse discounts to top brands, and resources to continue or advance your nursing education,” the media outlet reported. “You’ll be assigned a unique referral link that can be found at the bottom of every email.

“You’ll be able to earn up to $100 combined towards your next Starbucks order just by referring other nurses and nursing students to subscribe to The Nurse Report newsletter.”

Most recently acquired by Full Beaker, Inc. in 2015, Nurse.org has changed hands a few times through the years. To develop the news outlet’s current structure, representatives interviewed practicing nurses to gain a better understanding of the modern nursing community. From there, the organization dedicated itself to providing information relevant to nurses nationwide.

“Nurse.org cares about nurses at every stage of their journey,” according to the media outlet’s website. “We support and empower them to better their careers, lives and profession by publishing trusted educational resources and covering relevant news for nurses by nurses. Nurse.org influences and amplifies the nursing voices and issues that matter most, and is a trusted mentor to nurses worldwide: each month, >1.5M current and future nurses visit our website and we engage millions more via our email newsletters, social channels, and award-winning podcast.”

Nurses and nursing students can sign up for Nursing.org’s “The Nurse Report” newsletter here.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

