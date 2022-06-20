How Northside’s extern program is preparing future nurses

She said this is important for many, because it’s their first job in health care.

“Going into a facility that’s huge and daunting and not knowing where you’re going, or to a unit where you’ve never met anybody and you’re not sure exactly what you’re going to be doing, and you’re not sure of your skills, that can be perceived as a really negative experience,” she said. “And so, having them come to this program and feeling like they know somebody there, so when they start they get to see some of the same people they’ve been in communication with, somebody that’s training them and that they met previously, you automatically have a level of comfort when you’re starting out. I think that makes the difference of whether or not they want to stay with us and complete their residency with us.”

With the ever-growing nursing shortage, it’s important to attract care providers early. There’s no better time than while they’re still in school. Edmeade said one reason students should choose Northside’s program is its flexibility.

“A lot of times it’s difficult to consider working because the classes are so demanding. Then you have your clinicals on top of your classes, and then study time,” she said. “So we really do understand that nursing school takes priority. So this program is so flexible, that you can work as little or as much as you want to. Whatever is needed in order to make a schedule work for a student, we will find a way to accommodate that student.

“So it is really to encourage every single student to have an opportunity to gain some insight from working at the hospital and not shy away from it because they’re in school,” she concluded.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.