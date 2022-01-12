5 of U.S. News & World Report’s 20 best jobs are nurses

Nurse practitioner

Projected jobs: 114,900

Median salary: $111,680

Education needed: master’s degree

The No. 2 job overall, nurse practitioners are registered nurses with additional education. They take patient histories, perform physical exams, order labs, analyze lab results, prescribe medicines, authorize treatments and educate patients and families on continued care.

Physician assistant

Projected jobs: 40,100

Median salary: $115,390

Education needed: master’s degree

No. 3 overall, physician assistants diagnose illnesses, develop and carry out treatment plans, assist in surgeries, perform procedures and guide patients. Their work is very similar to that of a general internist or doctor, but in most states, PAs must collaborate with a licensed physician or surgeon to practice. Although the bridge from registered nurse to PA is uncommon, it’s not unheard of.

Medical and health services manager

Projected jobs: 139,600

Median salary: $104,280

Education needed: bachelor’s degree

No. 4 overall on the list, medical and health services managers are the planners, directors and coordinators who work behind the scenes to keep hospitals, nursing homes, group practices and other health care facilities running efficiently. In short, they are super-organized professionals. Although a nursing degree isn’t required, this could be a good pivot for anyone looking to get away from the bedside but stay in health care.

Registered nurse

Projected jobs: 276,800

Median salary: $75,330

Education needed: bachelor’s degree

The No. 12 best job overall, registered nurses are responsible for monitoring a patient’s condition, performing medical procedures and administering medicine. They also chart a patient’s progress. RNs work with those who are healthy, those who are pregnant and bringing new life, and those who are nearing the end of life and hoping for a peaceful death.

Nurse anesthetist

Projected jobs: 5,600

Median salary: $183,580

Education needed: master’s degree

Although it’s No.19 overall, this the No. 9 best paying job. The difference between a nurse anesthetist and an anesthesiologist is education. Nurse anesthetists are registered nurses who specialize in anesthesiology with at least one year of critical care experience and a master’s degree. Anesthesiologists are physicians, and their education track includes four years of medical school, a one-year internship, three-year residency and sometimes an additional one- to two-year fellowship.

“Both anesthesia specialists use the same techniques and procedures to safely deliver the same types of anesthetic drugs for every type of procedure that requires the patient to receive anesthesia,” Frank Gerbasi, a certified registered nurse anesthetist and executive director of the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs, told U.S. News.

