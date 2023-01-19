Nurse practitioners have the best job in health care, U.S. News & World Report says

Nurse practitioners have the best health care job for 2023, the news site wrote. Not only that, they ranked No. 2 for 100 best jobs and for best STEM jobs.

Nurse practitioners are registered nurses who have a higher degree, which allows them to “take patient histories, perform physical exams, order labs, analyze lab results, prescribe medicines, authorize treatments and educate patients and families on continued care,” U.S. News wrote.