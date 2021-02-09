This is the most desired job in Georgia, new ranking says

The position that’s the most in-demand in Georgia pulls an annual salary of $103,190.

That job is a physician assistant.

GoBankingRates reported there were 118,800 jobs in 2018 and the projected job growth from 2006 to 2026 is 42.9%.

Although working as a PA requires a master’s degree as a typical entry-level education, it also doesn’t require work experience in a related field or on-the-job training, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The BLS also reported that the job outlook through 2029 is much faster than average at 31%.

Tufts University School of Medicine describes PAs as “integral members of the health care team in many hospitals and clinical practices,” adding that those in the position practice medicine under the guidance of a licensed physician. PAs typically provide diagnostic and curative care to patients in a wide range of medical specialties and environments, including clinical practice, team leadership and research. They record patient histories, perform physical exams and order lab tests and diagnostic tests.