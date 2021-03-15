This lucrative advanced practice nursing career is a real ‘gas’

Explore These are the most lucrative nursing careers right now

“For anyone who is interested in the field of anesthesia, I’d recommend seeking out someone in the field and really picking their brain on what it’s all about,” states Everett Moss II, BSN, RN, SRNA. “[The field] has been somewhat limited due to COVID, but I’d recommend shadowing a CRNA to really get an inside view of what this wonderful field is all about.”

Moss is currently pursuing a career as a nurse anesthetist training at Emory University’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. “The field of anesthesia is absolutely fascinating. It started with my love for intubation which is the process of inserting a breathing tube to breathe for a patient who is not breathing adequately,” Moss explains. “The body is amazing and the things that we do to provide safe and effective anesthesia is equally fascinating.”

He acknowledges that training to become a CRNA can be tough at times, and persistence is key. “It is not always easy to love the process. It takes work! It takes mental adjustment!” Moss advises his online followers, many of whom are aspiring nurses and CRNAs. For a glimpse into the daily life of a nurse and future CRNA, he posts updates about his professional passions as @the_paramurse on Instagram.

One key piece of advice Moss has learned so far about working as a CRNA: “It’s not how you put a patient to sleep, it’s how you wake them up.”