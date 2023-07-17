Nurse entrepreneurs create online marketplace for nurses

Pulse
By
14 minutes ago
X
Adni Marketplace is billed as a one-stop shop for health care professionals

Anthony Scarpone-Lambert and Jennifferre Mancillas are the nurses behind Adni Marketplace, a new one-stop marketplace for nurses.

According to Daily Nurse, the duo met during a hackathon event in 2019 alongside 200 other nurses hoping to “solve problems in healthcare.”

“In our conversations with other nurses, organizations, and brands, we realized there needed to be a central place for healthcare workers to access those niche products, gear, and resources,” Mancillas told the outlet.

On the Ask Alice podcast, Mancillas and Scarpone-Lambert’s described how their passion for problem-solving and caring for others led to an unexpected career path — despite how different business was from their clinical backgrounds.

“Entrepreneurship is a rough road sometimes, a bit of a rollercoaster,” Mancillas said on the podcast. “It’s absolutely important that you are passionate about what you’re trying to solve and who you’re trying to solve for.”

ExploreRucking: Latest TikTok trend is simple, fun and healthy

Together the two created the Lumify uNight Light, a wearable LED light meant to be worn on scrubs. But their search for retail outlets made them wonder if there wasn’t an even bigger need in the market.

“We thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to bring together everything healthcare workers need into one marketplace?’” Scarpone-Lambert recalled wondering.

ExploreA stomach ache could be a sign of a potentially fatal blood clot

The marketplace is also a space for healthcare professionals to find community.

“We’re all in this together,” Scarpone-Lambert said. “That’s exactly what our brand stands for.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hampton Police Department

Suspect shot and killed after allegedly killing 4 in quiet Hampton subdivision11h ago

Credit: Colliers

Work begins to convert 125-year-old Atlanta building into apartments
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DOWNEY: New DeKalb school chief just made his life a lot harder
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black college leaders look for support to improve facilities and research
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Black college leaders look for support to improve facilities and research
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

TORPY: Hartsfield-Jackson, proud home of the Glock-filled duffel bag
2h ago
The Latest

Nurse publishes children’s book on the magic of organ donation
5m ago
CDC celebrates as over 30,000 tons of America’s chemical weapons stockpile is destroyed
‘It’s Always Sunny’ actor diagnosed with ‘neurodevelopmental disorders’
Featured

Credit: AP

Why allowing Ukraine to ship grain during Russia’s war matters to the world
1h ago
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
Nedra Rhone: A journey through Black history in the South
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top