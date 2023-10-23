Northside Hospital recognized by Forbes, U.S. News, others

“Through consistent quality standards of care, Northside Hospital has an unwavering focus on advancing the health and wellness of the communities it serves,” the health care system reported. “Northside’s employees and physicians and their efforts to deliver safe, high-quality care have earned multiple awards and recognitions over the past quarter.”

In its “Best Hospitals for Adults 2023-2024″ report, U.S. News ranked all Northside Hospital centers within the top 10 hospitals statewide. It’s a ranking that represents the places offering the best medical care across the entire U.S.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News, told Northside Hospital in a press release. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

Meanwhile, Forbes ranked Northside Hospital highly in its “America’s Best Employers By State” 2023 report, giving the health care system the fourth highest spot statewide. To determine the rankings, Forbes surveyed 70,000 workers at companies with at least 500 employees.

Northside Hospital also made an appearance in Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of “Great Community Hospitals,” a recognition of the Atlanta-based health care system’s clinical excellence, compassionate care and economic impact.

Finally, the National Pancreas Foundation (NPF) has recognized Northside Hospital as a Clinical Center of Excellence, a high praise for the health care system’s treatment of pancreatic cancer.

“We are thrilled to expand our NPF Centers of Excellence Program to better serve the needs of patients suffering from pancreas disease,” David Bakelman, CEO of the National Pancreas Foundation, told Northside Hospital in a press release. “The NPF Centers of Excellence Program is one of the pillars of NPF, and we are looking forward to working with our current and new Centers.”