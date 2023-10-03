BreakingNews
Georgia among U.S. states with highest STD rates

According to 80 years of data (1941-2021) by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as reported by U.S. News, Georgia is among the 10 states with the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases. Nearly 225 more cases of STDs are reported per 100,000 residents in Georgia than in the general U.S. population.

In 2021 alone, over 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, syphilis and gonorrhea were reported. And the number of total annual STD cases has been steadily rising nationwide for decades. In 2020, the nation experienced 721.6 STD cases per 100,000 people, with the number rising to 762.7 per 100,000 people in 2021.

According to the CDC, the pandemic has had a negative impact on STD rates across the country.

“During 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led to disruptions in STD-related prevention and care activities, including reduced screening during the initial shelter-in-place orders,” the CDC reported. “STD program resources, including STD case investigations, were also redirected to COVID-19 activities.”

Most of all, the pandemic has likely led to years of STD case underreporting.

“Sexually Transmitted Disease Surveillance, 2021 underscores that STDs continue to persist as a significant public health concern,” the CDC reported. “The new report reflects the realities of a strained public health infrastructure, while simultaneously providing the most current data on reported cases of STDs in the United States. However, the picture remains very unclear. The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected trends in STDs– resulting in likely underreporting of infections and possibly increased STD transmission.”

According to U.S. News, Georgia is the seventh highest state for STD cases. Totaling 987.5 cases per 100,000 residents, Georgia’s STD rates per capita are only lower than the rates in Alabama, South Dakota, South Carolina, Alaska, Louisiana and Mississippi. Mississippi had the highest rate of STD cases, totaling 1,266 cases per 100,000 residents.

