North Carolina startup is bringing tech-savvy college students to the caregiving industry

Caregiving is a public health sector that affects millions of Americans. According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the need for caregivers is expected to only increase with time. Currently, there are an estimated seven potential family caregivers per U.S. adult. But by 2030, that estimate is expected to shrink to four. As the country’s population of older adults continues to grow, the number will continue to shrink.

North Carolina startup CareYaya is getting creative with finding ways fill the most critical gaps in today’s caregiving industry. Described as “Uber for caregiving,” CEO and co-founder Neal Shah told Hypepotamus that the platform is designed to connect older adults in need of care with tech-savvy college students ready to help.

Less than 25% of those who apply are selected to become “Joy Givers” on the platform, as Shah’s goal is to recruit students interested in pursuing a career in health care.

“The baseline is that we want people who are interested in the healthcare field and health professions,” he told Hypepotamus. “But really we want to bring joy and happiness to people. I think a lot of times in the traditional care industry, people want to go do a task like help [someone] with going to the bathroom or with meal preparation. But we really feel like what is ignored is the opportunity to encourage and bring joy.”

The North Carolina startup is now expanding into Tennessee and Georgia. The service is already live in Atlanta, and fellow caregiving startup Age Tech’s Jeffrey Gray is excited.

“I think CaraYaya’s unique student ‘careforce’ is one of the smartest innovations I’ve seen, and the economics are a win for all of the stakeholders they serve,” he told Hypeotamus. “I’m excited that they’re coming to Atlanta and have joined the growing AgeTech Atlanta community.”