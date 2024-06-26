Nearly 70 ice cream products recalled over listeria concerns

Check those freezers, because the latest nationwide recall affects dozens of ice cream products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers Monday about a possible listeria contamination connected to Maryland-based company Totally Cool’s dessert items.
No illnesses have been reported, and Totally Cool has provided a list of every product affected by the recall, which can be accessed at fda.gov.
“Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in its announcement. “The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.”
Listeria is a bacteria that causes an estimated 1,600 infections and 260 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA said listeriosis, the foodborne illness caused by the bacteria, is rare but “very serious.”
“Even with adequate antibiotic treatment, the disease has a high mortality rate of 20% to 30%,” the administration reported. “Over 90% of people with listeriosis are hospitalized, often in intensive care units.”
Lasting days to weeks, the most common listeriosis symptoms are fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe cases can cause headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
The recall affects 68 products across more than a dozen brands. If you find affected ice cream in your freezer, you can return it to where you bought it for a full refund. Totally Cool can be reached for consumer questions at 410-363-7801 and regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Here are the products affected:
|Brand
|Product
|Affected lots
|Friendly’s
|60 fl. oz Celebration Ice Cream Cake
|All dates between 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Friendly’s
|40 fl. oz Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream Cake
|All best by dates between:
05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla
& Chocolate 30 fl oz 6” Ice
Cream Cake
|All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla
& Chocolate 60 fl oz 8” Ice
Cream Cake
|All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery “For
Love of Chocolate” Ice
Cream Cake
|All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
“Cookies & Cream” Ice
Cream Cake
|All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
|Abilyn’s Frozen Bakery
“Cookie Dough” Ice Cream
Cake
|All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
|Hershey’s Ice cream
|38 fl oz vanilla and chocolate
flavored ice cream cake
|All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
|Hershey’s Ice cream
|110 fl oz vanilla and
chocolate flavored ice cream
cake
|All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
|Hershey’s Ice cream
|4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice
Cream Cones
|All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
|Hershey’s Ice cream
|4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Polar
Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches
|All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
|Yelloh!
|4 fl oz Vanilla Nut Ice Cream
Sundae Cones
|All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
|Yelloh!
|4 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice
Cream Sundae Cones
|All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
|Yelloh!
|4 fl oz Pecan Praline Ice
Cream Sundae Cones
|All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
|Yelloh!
|4 fl oz Chip & Mint Ice Cream
Sundae Cones
|All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
|Yelloh!
|4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice
Cream Sandwiches
|All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
|Yelloh!
|4 fl oz Chocolate Chip Ice
Cream Sandwiches
|All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
|Jeni`s
|3.5 fl oz Chocolate Silk Pie Ice
Cream Sandwiches
|All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
|Jeni`s
|3.5 fl oz Key Lime Pie Frozen
Dessert
|All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
|Jeni`s
|3.5 fl oz Mint Chocolate
Truffle Pie Ice Cream
Sandwiches
|All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
|Jeni`s
|3.5 fl oz Triple Berry Tart Pie
Ice Cream Sandwiches
|All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
|Cumberland Farms
|Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse
Premium Ice Cream Sandwich,
Rich Vanilla, 4 fl oz
|All Codes Between:
113025 to 120425
|Cumberland Farms
|Cumberland Farms, Farmhouse
Premium Ice Cream Sandwich,
Marvelous Mint, 4 fl oz
|All Codes Between:
113025 to 120425
|The Frozen Farmer
|4 fl oz Elf On the Shelf
|All Codes Between:
Sandwiches: 090425 to
120725
Pints: 090525 to 073026
|The Frozen Farmer
|Santa`s Cookies Ice Cream Sandwiches
|All Codes Between:
Sandwiches: 090425 to
120725
Pints: 090525 to 073026
|The Frozen Farmer
|16 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa`s Cookies
|All Codes Between:
Sandwiches: 090425 to
120725
Pints: 090525 to 073026
|The Frozen Farmer
|16 fl oz Strawberry Sorbet Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
|The Frozen Farmer
|16 fl oz Raspberry Sorbet Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
|The Frozen Farmer
|16 fl oz Orange Cream Frobert
Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
|The Frozen Farmer
|16 fl oz Watermelon Sorbet
Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
|Marco
|3.8 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Sandwiches
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|3.8 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Sandwiches
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Dulce De Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Turkish Mocha Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel and Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|Marco
|16 fl oz Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
|ChipWich
|4 fl oz The Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich 10 Club Pack, 3 Pack, 24 Pack
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: Best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): Lot# 23298-24172 • Single Serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725
|ChipWich
|16 fl oz Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: Best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): Lot# 23298-24172 • Single Serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725
|ChipWich
|16 fl oz Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Pint
|All Codes Between: Sandwiches: Best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): Lot# 23298-24172 • Single Serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725
|AMAFruits
|3 gal Acai Sorbet Tubs
|All Codes: 32824, 32924, 33024,50125,50225 50325 50425 62725 62825 62925 63025 60125 72825 82825 82925 83125 90525 2311324 2311325 2311326 2311331 2311332 2311333 2311334 2401031 2401032 2401033 2401036 2401037 2401038 2401039 2401040 2402043 2402044 2402057 2402058 402059 2403085 2403086 2403087 2403088 2404120 2404121 2405142 2406158 2406159
|AMAFruits
|3 gal Dragon Fruit Sorbet Tubs
|All Codes: 32824, 32924, 33024,50125,50225 50325 50425 62725 62825 62925 63025 60125 72825 82825 82925 83125 90525 2311324 2311325 2311326 2311331 2311332 2311333 2311334 2401031 2401032 2401033 2401036 2401037 2401038 2401039 2401040 2402043 2402044 2402057 2402058 402059 2403085 2403086 2403087 2403088 2404120 2404121 2405142 2406158 2406159
|Taharka
|16 fl oz Honey Graham Ice Cream Pints
|Code: 100125
|Taharka
|16 fl oz Key Lime Pie Ice Cream Pints
|Code: 100125
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|Dolcezza Gelato
|16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Chocolate Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Vanilla Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Vanilla Raspberry Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
|LaSalle
|16 fl oz Butter Pecan Ice Cream Pints
|All Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
