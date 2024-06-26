Pulse

Nearly 70 ice cream products recalled over listeria concerns

Affected brands include Hershey’s, Jeni’s and ChipWich

By
1 hour ago

Check those freezers, because the latest nationwide recall affects dozens of ice cream products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers Monday about a possible listeria contamination connected to Maryland-based company Totally Cool’s dessert items.

No illnesses have been reported, and Totally Cool has provided a list of every product affected by the recall, which can be accessed at fda.gov.

“Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the company said in its announcement. “The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.”

ExploreSalmonella outbreak may be linked to recalled cucumbers, CDC says

Listeria is a bacteria that causes an estimated 1,600 infections and 260 deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The FDA said listeriosis, the foodborne illness caused by the bacteria, is rare but “very serious.”

“Even with adequate antibiotic treatment, the disease has a high mortality rate of 20% to 30%,” the administration reported. “Over 90% of people with listeriosis are hospitalized, often in intensive care units.”

Lasting days to weeks, the most common listeriosis symptoms are fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. More severe cases can cause headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. Infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The recall affects 68 products across more than a dozen brands. If you find affected ice cream in your freezer, you can return it to where you bought it for a full refund. Totally Cool can be reached for consumer questions at 410-363-7801 and regulatory@totallycoolicecream.com from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

ExploreCDC warns Georgia’s exotic pet owners about latest Salmonella outbreak

Here are the products affected:

BrandProductAffected lots
Friendly’s60 fl. oz Celebration Ice Cream CakeAll dates between 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Friendly’s40 fl. oz Strawberry Krunch Ice Cream CakeAll best by dates between:
05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Abilyn’s Frozen BakeryAbilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla
& Chocolate 30 fl oz 6” Ice
Cream Cake		All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Abilyn’s Frozen BakeryAbilyn’s Frozen Bakery Vanilla
& Chocolate 60 fl oz 8” Ice
Cream Cake		All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Abilyn’s Frozen BakeryAbilyn’s Frozen Bakery “For
Love of Chocolate” Ice
Cream Cake		All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Abilyn’s Frozen BakeryAbilyn’s Frozen Bakery
“Cookies & Cream” Ice
Cream Cake		All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Abilyn’s Frozen BakeryAbilyn’s Frozen Bakery
“Cookie Dough” Ice Cream
Cake		All best by dates between: 05/20/2024 to 05/28/2025
Hershey’s Ice cream38 fl oz vanilla and chocolate
flavored ice cream cake		All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
Hershey’s Ice cream110 fl oz vanilla and
chocolate flavored ice cream
cake		All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
Hershey’s Ice cream4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice
Cream Cones		All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
Hershey’s Ice cream4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Polar
Bear Ice Cream Sandwiches		All codes between: Cakes: 2305140 to 2405170 Cones: 3174 to 4047 Sandwiches: 2307187 to 2406163
Yelloh!4 fl oz Vanilla Nut Ice Cream
Sundae Cones		All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
Yelloh!4 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice
Cream Sundae Cones		All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
Yelloh!4 fl oz Pecan Praline Ice
Cream Sundae Cones		All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
Yelloh!4 fl oz Chip & Mint Ice Cream
Sundae Cones		All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
Yelloh!4 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice
Cream Sandwiches		All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
Yelloh!4 fl oz Chocolate Chip Ice
Cream Sandwiches		All codes between:
Cones: 6T3227 to 6T4157
Sandwiches: 6T3115 to 6T4171
Jeni`s3.5 fl oz Chocolate Silk Pie Ice
Cream Sandwiches		All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
Jeni`s3.5 fl oz Key Lime Pie Frozen
Dessert		All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
Jeni`s3.5 fl oz Mint Chocolate
Truffle Pie Ice Cream
Sandwiches		All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
Jeni`s3.5 fl oz Triple Berry Tart Pie
Ice Cream Sandwiches		All Codes Between:
23205 to 24144
Cumberland FarmsCumberland Farms, Farmhouse
Premium Ice Cream Sandwich,
Rich Vanilla, 4 fl oz		All Codes Between:
113025 to 120425
Cumberland FarmsCumberland Farms, Farmhouse
Premium Ice Cream Sandwich,
Marvelous Mint, 4 fl oz		All Codes Between:
113025 to 120425
The Frozen Farmer4 fl oz Elf On the ShelfAll Codes Between:
Sandwiches: 090425 to
120725
Pints: 090525 to 073026
The Frozen FarmerSanta`s Cookies Ice Cream SandwichesAll Codes Between:
Sandwiches: 090425 to
120725
Pints: 090525 to 073026
The Frozen Farmer16 fl oz Elf On the Shelf Santa`s CookiesAll Codes Between:
Sandwiches: 090425 to
120725
Pints: 090525 to 073026
The Frozen Farmer16 fl oz Strawberry Sorbet PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
The Frozen Farmer16 fl oz Raspberry Sorbet PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
The Frozen Farmer16 fl oz Orange Cream Frobert
Pints		All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
The Frozen Farmer16 fl oz Watermelon Sorbet
Pints		All Codes Between: Sandwiches: 090425 to 120725 Pints: 090525 to 073026
Marco3.8 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream SandwichesAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco3.8 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream SandwichesAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Dulce De Leche & Cookies Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Turkish Mocha Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Vanilla Chai Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Spicy Peanut Butter Caramel and Peanut Butter Caramel Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Moroccan Honey Nut Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Green Tea White Chocolate Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
Marco16 fl oz Aztec Chocolate Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: 112825 to 112925 Pints: 060724 to 121125
ChipWich4 fl oz The Original Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich 10 Club Pack, 3 Pack, 24 PackAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: Best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): Lot# 23298-24172 • Single Serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725
ChipWich16 fl oz Vanilla Chocolate Chip Ice Cream PintAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: Best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): Lot# 23298-24172 • Single Serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725
ChipWich16 fl oz Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream PintAll Codes Between: Sandwiches: Best by dates: 022325 to 122125 • Club pack (10 units): Lot# 23298-24172 • Single Serve: Lot# 23298-24164 • 3 packs: Lot# 23298-24136 Pints: 072524 to 012725
AMAFruits3 gal Acai Sorbet TubsAll Codes: 32824, 32924, 33024,50125,50225 50325 50425 62725 62825 62925 63025 60125 72825 82825 82925 83125 90525 2311324 2311325 2311326 2311331 2311332 2311333 2311334 2401031 2401032 2401033 2401036 2401037 2401038 2401039 2401040 2402043 2402044 2402057 2402058 402059 2403085 2403086 2403087 2403088 2404120 2404121 2405142 2406158 2406159
AMAFruits3 gal Dragon Fruit Sorbet TubsAll Codes: 32824, 32924, 33024,50125,50225 50325 50425 62725 62825 62925 63025 60125 72825 82825 82925 83125 90525 2311324 2311325 2311326 2311331 2311332 2311333 2311334 2401031 2401032 2401033 2401036 2401037 2401038 2401039 2401040 2402043 2402044 2402057 2402058 402059 2403085 2403086 2403087 2403088 2404120 2404121 2405142 2406158 2406159
Taharka16 fl oz Honey Graham Ice Cream PintsCode: 100125
Taharka16 fl oz Key Lime Pie Ice Cream PintsCode: 100125
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Mascarpone & Berries Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Vanilla Bean Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Peanut Butter Mash and Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Dulce de Leche & Cookies Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Stracciatella Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Peanut Stracciatella Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Swiss Chocolate Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Coffee & Cookies Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Hot Cocoa Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Sugar Cookie Dough Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
Dolcezza Gelato16 fl oz Dark Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 052024 to 062025
LaSalle16 fl oz Chocolate Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Vanilla Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Vanilla Mango Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Vanilla Raspberry Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Vanilla Fudge Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Dulce De Leche Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Cookies & Cream Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525
LaSalle16 fl oz Butter Pecan Ice Cream PintsAll Codes Between: 111824 to 102525

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

For migrants in Georgia, fighting deportation will become harder. Here’s why.

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Former Atlanta Public Schools educators withdraw appeals in cheating case
1h ago

Credit: Delaware County District Attorney’s Office

Suspect in 1990 rape, fatal double stabbing indicted by DeKalb grand jury
10m ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Gwinnett County commission proposes flat property tax rate

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Gwinnett County commission proposes flat property tax rate

Credit: Natrice Miller / AJC

Cobb Elections considers charging for voter eligibility challenges
The Latest

Piedmont’s Beach Bingo Night will raise funds for upcoming heart walk
2h ago
How to combat ‘tech neck’ in the digital age
People with HIV are living longer, but federal funds aren’t keeping up
Featured

Credit: AP

How to watch, listen, stream 2024 NBA draft
Biden-Trump debate plus a soccer match: What to know about Atlanta traffic on Thursday
2h ago
Overnight safari park opens in Madison