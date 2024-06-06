Salmonella outbreak may be linked to recalled cucumbers, CDC says

Georgia has reported eight people sickened in the outbreak, according to the CDC.

At least 54 people were hospitalized, the agency said. No deaths were reported.

Consumers should not eat recalled cucumbers. People who bought cucumbers recently should check with the store where they purchased them to see if they’re part of the recall. Wash items and surfaces that may have been in contact with the produce using hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also are investigating an outbreak of a second type of salmonella that has sickened at least 158 people in nearly two dozen states to see whether it's connected to the same food. The outbreaks share several similarities, the agencies said.

Salmonella can cause symptoms that begin six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria and include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment within a week, but young children, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems can become seriously ill.

