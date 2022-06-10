Music shown to reduce anxiety in ICU patients as well or better than meds

Öznur Erbay Dalli, RN, MSc, PhD, and his colleagues analyzed data from 25 studies and found music significantly reduced anxiety scores in intensive care patients, even when compared to medications. The researchers also found music’s effect on patients was greater after multiple sessions.

Explore Heavy metal music can be good therapy

The team pointed out that for centuries music has been a “‘proven non-pharmacological tool’ used to reduce anxiety, depression, and pain and to increase patient comfort.”