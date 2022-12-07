ajc logo
X

Music app creates playlist to fit your mental health needs

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
App deduces mood through questionnaires, then compiles playlist of consoling, relaxing or uplifting tunes

Watch any movie or television show, and at some point you’ll see a character put on their headphones and lose themselves in music. Now there is an app that creates a playlist targeted to your emotions, acting as a music therapist of sorts.

“Most people use music in their daily lives to reduce stress without even thinking about it,” Jamie George, MM, LPMT, MT-BC, a neurologic and NICU music therapist and executive director of the Roswell-based George Center for Music Therapy, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020. “Research shows the listening to, creating and participating in or making music reduces blood pressure, increases oxygen intake, decreases perceived anxiety and strengthens neural pathways by releasing dopamine and serotonin.”

ExploreHow music helps you heal from trauma and stress

“As humanity’s universal language, music can significantly impact a person’s physical and emotional state,” Man Hei Law of Hong Kong University of Science and Technology said in a media release announcing the Emotion Equalization App. “For example, music can help people to manage pain. We developed this app as an accessible first aid strategy for balancing emotions.”

Law’s app deduces a person’s mood through three self-led questionnaires, then compiles a playlist of “consoling, relaxing or uplifting” tunes.

“In our experiments, we found out that relaxing and uplifting methods can significantly move listeners from negative to more positive emotional states. Especially, when listeners are at a neutral mood, all three proposed methods can change listeners’ emotions to more positive,” Law said.

ExploreSorry, parents, but heavy metal music can be good therapy

Law noted the app could be useful for people who avoid counseling because of distrust, shame or other reason. “By taking listeners on an emotional roller-coaster ride, the app aims to leave them in a more positive and focused state than where they began,” the press release states.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker4h ago

‘And’ means ‘and,’ Atlanta federal appeals court rules
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz /AJC

Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate
12h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
11h ago

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Victory for Warnock cements Georgia as battleground state
4h ago
The Latest

5 most common career changes nurses are expected to make in 2023
19h ago
Nurse develops technology to detect bruises on dark skin
22h ago
Nurses use dating apps to spread word of STI exposure
Featured

What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
12h ago
Updated Georgia runoff election results
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top