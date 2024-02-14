Most common Valentine’s Day ER visits

“Chocolate allergies, diabetes and nut sensitivities all must be taken into consideration when giving and receiving Valentine’s Day sweets,” the hospital reported. “Sadly, over 30,000 people end up in the emergency room each year because of food allergies and the number is growing, especially among children. Researchers estimate that up to 15 million Americans have food allergies (Gluck 2019). Before giving a food gift, especially to a non-family member, make sure they don’t have any known food allergies.”

Sometimes mood lighting isn’t a bright idea

According to fellow Texas-based health care provider Tenet Health, another common cause of emergency room visits comes down to romantic lighting. Burns from candles can cause significant damage, so stay vigilant around any open flames.

“Candle light is lovely, unless it turns into a full-blown fire,” the hospital reported. “Never leave a burning candle unattended and keep flames away from anything that may catch fire and out of the reach of children and pets.”

Don’t drink and drive

Celebrating Valentine’s Day with a romantic, candlelit dinner and a few glasses of wine is commonplace. But drinking, if you plan on driving later, is always dangerous.

“Nationally, over the past 5 years, alcohol-impaired fatalities make up more than a quarter of all car crashes. Nobody wants to be a statistic, especially on Valentine’s Day (DOT 2017),” Elite Care. “So before drinking, designate a non-drinking driver or pre-arrange an Uber or Lyft ride. Don’t let anyone who is in your party drive impaired. And while ride-sharing may become debatable, taking cabs is still an option by using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration SaferRide app. The app is available for Android devices on Google Play, and Apple devices on the iTunes store (Downey 2015).”