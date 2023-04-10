Study: Moderate drinking has no health benefits

“The proposition that low-dose alcohol use protects against all-cause mortality in general populations continues to be controversial,” the study reported. “Observational studies tend to show that people classified as ‘moderate drinkers’ have longer life expectancy and are less likely to die from heart disease than those classified as abstainers. Systematic reviews and meta-analyses of this literature confirm J-shaped risk curves (protective associations at low doses with increasing risk at higher doses). However, mounting evidence suggests these associations might be due to systematic biases that affect many studies.”

According to Tim Stockwell, one of the study’s authors, many of the major studies on low-volume alcohol consumption ignored valid data — including the commonality of abstainers already developing health problems being used as comparison groups. Many groups that drank only low-volumes of alcohol in older studies also had a tendency to have healthier habits than their counterparts, another often ignored factor in the studies.