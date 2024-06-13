Pulse

Kevin Jonas on skin cancer diagnosis: ‘Get those moles checked’

The Jonas Brothers singer has basal cell carcinoma removed from hairline

Singer Kevin Jonas recently took to social media to share an important message about skin health. He revealed he had undergone surgery to remove a basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, from his hairline.

In a video posted Tuesday on Instagram, the “Wings” singer showed himself at a medical facility before and after the procedure. “So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head,” he explained, pointing to the skin abnormality. “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it.”

The carcinoma is a common type of skin cancer that develops in the basal cells, which produce new skin cells as old ones die off, according to Mayo Clinic. It often appears as a slightly transparent bump on sun-exposed parts of the body, especially the head and neck. Symptoms, the health site reports, can include:

  • Shiny, skin-colored bumps
  • Brown, black or blue lesions
  • Flat, scaly patches
  • White, waxy, scarlike lesions
After the removal, Jonas showed his emoji-covered scar and said he is “all done” and “heading home.” He also took the opportunity to remind his followers to prioritize their skin health. “Make sure to get those moles checked, people!” he urged.

The Skin Cancer Foundation responded to Jonas’ post, thanking him for raising awareness and emphasizing the importance of early detection. “So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin. Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey. 🫶🏽,” the organization wrote.

Jonas’ message serves as a crucial reminder to be proactive about skin health. If you notice any changes in the appearance of your skin, such as new growths, changes in previous growths or recurring sores, it’s important to make an appointment with your health care provider, Mayo Clinic recommends.

