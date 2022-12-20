Keep your balance to avoid the emergency room this winter

She said to assume that all wet, dark areas on pavements are slippery and icy. Slow down, take short, careful steps at first, and then adjust your pace to surface conditions.

Other reminders Bringe offered include:

Try to use a backpack or a cross-body bag when carrying something so your hands are free. If you need to carry groceries or heavy bags, take them one at a time.

Consider winter assistive devices. Or wear shoes that fit well and have deep-grooved, nonskid, rubber treads.

Wipe your shoes and boots thoroughly on the floor mat.

Try to use handrails (when not slick), a walking stick or a cane when out in winter weather.

Avoid texting while walking on snow or ice. It can be an accident waiting to happen.

Enter and exit your vehicle slowly, holding onto the door and steering wheel, while stepping on or off a slippery surface.

Bringe said if you do fall, you should reflect on questions such as: “What was I doing?” and “What could I have done differently to help prevent those falls from occurring?”

“If you do fall, make sure you are not injured first. Then, turn over onto your hands and knees. Take one foot and place it between your hands, then bring the other foot between your hands. Trying to keep feet shoulder-width apart, push yourself up from there,” she added.

If you experience any type of injury or are unsure of the severity, Bringe said to seek proper medical care immediately.

