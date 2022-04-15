ajc logo
X

6 exercises to help improve your balance

Combined ShapeCaption
The Benefits of Perfecting Your Balance.Whether you’re an athlete, work from home or in retirement age...Perfecting you balance has many benefits at any age.Here are some benefits to perfecting your balance.Reversing age-related loss of balance.Preventing falls and injuries. .Quicker recovery from injuries. .Improving coordination. .Helping improve your balance will help lower the risk of lower back pain, knee issues and more.

Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Whether you’re an athlete or you’re past retirement age, improving your balance has many benefits.

When practicing balance, we’re not just trying to stand on one leg; we’re also working on our overall muscular health. Balance requires stability and focus and it’s a critical skill we should practice as we age.

Practicing balancing techniques has many benefits, including reversing age-related loss of balance, preventing falls, improving posture. Good balance also results in qwuicker recovery times from injuries.

There are various tools to help improve balance like the BOSU ball, balance boards and yoga/Pilates balls. While some of the balance equipment can be overwhelming, there are plenty of ways to perfect your balance without using a device at all.

Starting from the ground up, here are some easy, at-home exercises you can do to start your journey to better balance:

The dead bug

This exercise is done on the floor, making the dead bug a great way to start working on your coordination.

Bird dog exercise

The bird dog is the next step from the dead bug. This time, you’ll be on your knees instead of your back, but you’re still low to the ground, minimizing the risk of falls.

ExploreHow nostalgia can ease chronic pain

Half kneeling balance position

When kneeling to help improve balance, you’re focusing on the pelvis and rib cage making sure that the two are aligned. This exercise really helps you focus on recruiting the abs and keeping your core engaged. A strong core is essential for perfecting your balance.

One leg balance test

After learning how to recruit your core, the next step is to try the one leg balance test. Slowly lifting one leg and holding it for a few seconds and then releasing your foot back to the ground, then repeating with the other leg. At first, you may want to use a wall or chair for assistance.

Eyes closed with assistance

This is a more advanced version of the one leg balance test. When closing your eyes you’re taking away the safety net of knowing what’s around you. Eyes closed means you’ll have to focus on your breath and your core.

ExploreHere’s what you need to know about burnout and your brain

Swiss ball sitting

If you have a balance ball, sitting on it and moving your arms in opposite directions is a perfect way to not only work on balance, but stabilize core and posture.

There are many household items that you can use to help improve your balance. Bob and Brad are YouTube’s favorite physical therapists, and their techniques, tricks and tips help heal athletes, seniors and everyone in between.

Helping improve your balance can help lower the risk of lower back pain, knee issues and more. Improving balance and bettering your health while getting stronger in the process, can easily be achieved when practiced for just a few minutes each day.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
041522 Norcross: Gas prices are shown at a Race Trac gas station along Jimmy Carter Blvd on Friday, April 15, 2022, in Norcross, Ga. Atlanta gas prices are down but still expensive. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta gas prices dip below $4 a gallon, but still near historic high57m ago
Eric Gavelek Munchel entered the U.S. Senate during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to prosecutors.

Credit: Department of Justice

NEW | Judge: Capitol riot defendant can download UberEats
1h ago
A manhunt Tuesday morning ended in a Cumming sewer system after a man tried to steal copper wire from a Home Depot, police said.

Credit: Cumming Police Department

Cops: Shoplifter at Cumming Home Depot arrested after manhunt into sewer system
2h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. -- All text by J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III, AJC; Photo: Alyssa Pointer / AJC File

BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire in June after serving the city for over three decades, the mayor’s office announced Friday morning. -- All text by J.D. Capelouto and Wilborn P. Nobles III, AJC; Photo: Alyssa Pointer / AJC File

BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
A Delta employee is seen at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in Atlanta on Friday, April 8, 2022. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Hartsfield-Jackson operations returning to normal after suspicious item alert
4h ago
The Latest
5 best sports and physical activities for older adults
3h ago
Get enriched with knowledge at SEL’s spring session
Organize your digital files with some expert advice
Featured
Gazi Kodzo, leader of the Black Hammer organization, leads protestors in chants against CNN Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 in front of the CNN building in Atlanta. Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

The radical rise and cultish fall of the Black Hammers
9h ago
Person hit, killed by MARTA train near Lakewood station
4h ago
BREAKING: Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant to retire in June
5h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top