In online dating, more isn’t always better

However, the “correct” amount of apps varies per person, and there’s no magic number. What really matters is how much time you dedicate to your online dating search. For example, I’d much rather a client use two sites proactively versus having seven apps that are poorly managed, or not checked at all.

Sure, every new app brings a new set of potential matches, but it can be really intimidating (and difficult) to keep track of what’s going on in every single app. You might get a message from someone but not be able to remember if it was on Bumble, Tinder, Hinge, OkCupid or Coffee Meets Bagel, resulting in opening each app on your phone until you figure it out. Simply checking numerous apps per day can be exhausting and complex, and if you miss even a day on a time-sensitive app such as Bumble, where the conversation expires after 24 hours if you don’t respond to a new person, you might have missed an opportunity to connect with someone special.