If you’re feeling tired and cranky, you might need this mineral

If you’re feeling more tired than usual, experiencing frequent headaches or are irritable, these could be signs your body needs more magnesium. This important mineral plays a crucial role in more than 300 functions in the body, yet studies suggest up to 15% of Americans may not be getting enough.

Magnesium is involved in many vital processes, from regulating your nervous system to easing muscle tension and cramps. It’s also key for managing blood sugar levels and keeping your bones strong. Despite its importance, magnesium deficiency often goes unnoticed, according to WebMD.

Here are some potential signs you might benefit from more magnesium:

Unexplained fatigue or weakness

Frequent headaches or migraines

Muscle twitches or cramps

Mood changes, including irritability

Difficulty sleeping

If you’re experiencing several of these symptoms, it might be worth considering your magnesium intake. A balanced diet that includes leafy greens, nuts and whole grains can provide magnesium, but some people — including older adults and those who misuse alcohol over a long period — may benefit from supplements.

“Magnesium is vital for our metabolic, muscle, energy, immune system, and nervous system,” Dr. Alvaro Campillo, a digestive surgeon, told Vogue. “It’s essential to include magnesium in your diet, especially if you suffer from chronic inflammatory diseases, migraines, fibromyalgia, osteoporosis, or poor sleep. These conditions all require higher levels of magnesium for optimal health and performance.”

However, not all magnesium supplements are equally effective, and the timing of when you take them can affect absorption. For instance, magnesium citrate and lactate are often well-absorbed forms, Healthline reported. Before starting any new supplement regimen, it’s always wise to consult with a health care professional. They can help determine if you truly need additional magnesium and guide you on the appropriate dosage.

