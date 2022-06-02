How to win a $200 gas card from Nurse.org

If you take MARTA to work, you’re likely not feeling the gas pump squeeze the way colleagues who drive to work are.
Metro Atlanta gas prices averaged $3.73 a gallon a month ago and $2.94 a year ago, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Michael E. Kanell wrote at the start of the Memorial Day weekend, when area prices passed $4 and closed in on $5 a gallon.
Nurse.org wants to help five nurses who can’t take advantage of mass transit.
You have until June 18 to enter the contest, which will award five nurses each a $200 gas card.
Winners will be contacted June 20 via email, and will have one week to claim their prize. If you miss that deadline, another winner will be chosen.
You can increase your odds of winning by sharing the contest on social media and tagging @nurse_org.
