Pump, don’t look: Holiday gas prices near record high

Why are prices so high?

Gas prices have been rising for a year and remain high thanks to a mix of factors: The Russian invasion of Ukraine, the self-imposed constraints on production in Saudi Arabia, the shortage of U.S. refinery capacity and the sluggishness of oil companies to expand drilling after shutting down rigs early in the pandemic.

The demand for gas has also played a big role, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which tracks fuel prices nationally. The more cars on the road, the more driving they do, the more consumption will challenge the supply of fuel and push up the price.

A gas tax reprieve?

High as they might seem, gas prices in Georgia are more than 40 cents a gallon lower than the U.S. average, according to AAA. That is largely because Gov. Brian Kemp suspended the 29.1-cent-a-gallon state gas tax in March. On Thursday, Kemp ordered an extension through July 14.

Paying more at the pump this Memorial Day

Average price, gallon of gas, metro Atlanta

Thursday: $4.12

Week ago: $4.14

Month ago: $3.73

Year ago: $2.94

__________________

Highest price, metro Atlanta

Shell, (Acworth) - $4.97 a gallon

Lowest price, metro Atlanta

Marathon, (Milton) - $3.86 a gallon

Source: GasBuddy. Data as of Thursday afternoon.

__________________