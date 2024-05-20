Pulse

Summer fun: 5 outdoor safety tips for kids

By
1 hour ago

The great outdoors is not only beautiful to look at but also serves as a natural playground, offering endless opportunities for exploration, creativity and growth. As parents, we want our kids to embrace the adventures that await them while ensuring their safety. Striking the perfect balance between allowing children to explore freely and keeping them protected can be challenging, but it’s not an impossible feat.

Soft Surfaces, the United Kingdom’s leading playground and sports facility installers, understands the concerns parents face. The company’s experts have compiled a list of essential tips to help you navigate the world of safe outdoor adventures for your little ones this summer.

Create a safe zone

One key to ensuring your child’s safety is creating a secure environment for them to explore. For younger children, it’s advisable to set up a designated play area in your backyard, complete with age-appropriate activities like sprinklers and chalk, as well as comfortable spaces for rest. As your kids grow and become more independent, you can gradually expand their boundaries while still keeping a watchful eye.

Stranger danger

Establish a clear rule: If someone your children don’t know tries to engage with them, they should immediately run away and seek out a trusted adult. For older kids, encourage the buddy system to ensure no one gets separated from the group during playtime.

Respect Mother Nature

While outdoor play is exciting, it’s important to teach your children about the importance of respecting the weather. When storms roll in, it’s best to head indoors and engage in alternative activities. Educate your kids about the risks of lightning and the necessity of seeking shelter during inclement weather.

Lather up

Encourage your children to become sunscreen superheroes, regularly applying and reapplying their protective shield, especially after water activities or excessive sweating. Don’t forget the power of protective clothing, such as wide-brimmed hats and lightweight, long-sleeved shirts.

Stay hydrated

Staying hydrated is essential for any outdoor adventurer, so remind your kids to take frequent water breaks. Sugary drinks may be tempting, but they won’t quench thirst as effectively as good old-fashioned water.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

